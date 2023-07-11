NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $746,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

