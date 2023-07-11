NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.03. 335,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

