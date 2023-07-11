NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 22,000 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after buying an additional 323,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 503,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

