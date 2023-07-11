NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 13,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.