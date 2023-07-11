NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 59,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,930. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

