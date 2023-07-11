nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.36

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 102220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.