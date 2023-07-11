OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $15,064,000,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

