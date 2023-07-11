OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 156,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 57,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 423,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

