Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oragenics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,319. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

