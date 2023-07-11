Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Oragenics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,319. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Oragenics Company Profile
