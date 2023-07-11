Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $50.05 million and approximately $745,122.32 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.51 or 1.00051192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

