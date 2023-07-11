Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Down 1.2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.36. 489,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 176,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,001,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 173,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,259.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

