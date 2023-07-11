Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQZ opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $25.02.
