PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Up 6.2%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 749,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,474,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.