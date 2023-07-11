Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.