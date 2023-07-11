Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

