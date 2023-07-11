Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $709.31 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 713,837,311 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

