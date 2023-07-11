PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,819 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $168,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 382,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,121. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

