Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 7,088 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stifel Financial worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SF stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

