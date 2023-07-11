Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,786 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $498.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.