Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Adtalem Global Education worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,721,000 after purchasing an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

