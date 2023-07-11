Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. AZEK accounts for 0.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of AZEK worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

