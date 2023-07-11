Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $27.73 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.