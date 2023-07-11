Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $35,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $369.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

