Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $19.50 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $445.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

