Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,046 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

