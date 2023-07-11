Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 32,765 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSE SKY opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

