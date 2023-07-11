Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 62,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 813,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 534,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

