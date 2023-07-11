Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NYSE PRGO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.96. 735,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,155. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
