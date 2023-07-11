Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.96. 735,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,155. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

