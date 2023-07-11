PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PG&E worth $183,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 2,359,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,606,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.