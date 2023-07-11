Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Boosted by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

