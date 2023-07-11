Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. 1,171,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,606. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

