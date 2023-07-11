PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

