PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

PGP opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.