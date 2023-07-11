PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
PGP opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
