PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.