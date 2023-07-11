PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

