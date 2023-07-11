Piper Sandler Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $27.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

