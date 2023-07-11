Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 97 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $406.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

