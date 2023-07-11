Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

