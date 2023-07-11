Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.