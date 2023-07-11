Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $659,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,094.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,065.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,770.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,147.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.