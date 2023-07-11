Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 2.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.