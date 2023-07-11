Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 510,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 283,385 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

