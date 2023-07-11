Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 322 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

