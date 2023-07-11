Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 359 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TRV opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $179.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

