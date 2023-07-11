Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 793 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.