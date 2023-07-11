Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

