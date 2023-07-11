Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.45

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCFT remained flat at GBX 136.40 ($1.75) on Tuesday. 267,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.86. The stock has a market cap of £439.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6,820.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.14).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

