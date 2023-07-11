Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.45

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance
PCFT remained flat at GBX 136.40 ($1.75) on Tuesday. 267,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.86. The stock has a market cap of £439.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6,820.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.14).
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile
