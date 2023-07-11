Pollux Coin (POX) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005711 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $87.33 million and $475,488.89 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.73630356 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $490,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

