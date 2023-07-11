Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 19,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

