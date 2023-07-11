Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.21.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $325,525.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,882,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,377 shares of company stock worth $9,691,739. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

