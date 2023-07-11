Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VO stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,258. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

